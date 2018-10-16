PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 16

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- On Monday, Saudi officials were considering whether to say rogue operatives killed Jamal Khashoggi during an interrogation gone wrong, people familiar with the matter said, a move that could help the royal family distance itself from responsibility. on.wsj.com/2IX2Wtg

- Paul Allen, 65, the billionaire co-founder of Microsoft Corp who went on to invest his fortune in ventures from the Seattle Seahawks to brain research to the arts, died Monday, two weeks after revealing the return of a cancer he had received treatment for years ago. on.wsj.com/2IZaED7

- Carl Icahn, who fought Michael Dell when he took his namesake computer company private in 2013, will challenge plans to take it public again. Icahn said in a letter that he plans to vote against Dell Technologies Inc's plan to buy the stock and encourage other shareholders to do the same. on.wsj.com/2IZ9VlI

- The United Steelworkers union and U.S. Steel Corp struck a tentative agreement for a new labor contract covering at least 14,000 workers, breaking a three-year wage freeze. The company said the new deal would last four years and likely raise compensation, including wages, for employees. on.wsj.com/2IXoQMX

- Harvard University's longtime admissions dean defended the school's recruitment of prospective students in the first day of a landmark trial accusing Harvard of discriminating against Asian-American applicants. on.wsj.com/2J0WgdJ