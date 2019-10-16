PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 16

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Three drug distributors- McKesson Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp, and Cardinal Health Inc - will collectively pay $18 billion over 18 years to settle a litigation brought by state and local governments blaming them for fueling the opioid crisis, people familiar with the discussions said. Johnson & Johnson is also involved in the discussions to contribute additional money. on.wsj.com/2nTaiIk

- General Motors Co's Chief Executive Mary Barra met with United Auto Workers officials at the bargaining table on Tuesday morning in an effort to solidify a contract deal to end a 30-day strike at the company's factories, according to people familiar with the discussions. on.wsj.com/32nX8C4

- MGM Resorts International said it is selling its Bellagio and Circus Circus casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, in separate real-estate deals. on.wsj.com/32f6b8l

- Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences Inc said it appointed Andrew Dickinson as chief financial officer, effective Nov. 1. on.wsj.com/31cKa8U (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)