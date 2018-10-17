PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Oct 17

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Uber Technologies Inc recently received proposals from Wall Street banks valuing the ride-hailing company at as much as $120 billion in an initial public offering that could take place early next year, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2Pylkv4

- Facebook Inc knew of problems in how it measured viewership of video ads on its platform for more than a year before it disclosed them in 2016, according to a complaint filed Tuesday by advertisers. on.wsj.com/2Pyl3bw

- A federal judge approved settlements between Elon Musk, Tesla Inc and securities regulators over the chief executive's August tweet saying he had secured funding to take the auto maker private. on.wsj.com/2PazDcx

- Alphabet Inc's Google will charge phone makers to pre-install apps in Europe. The shift to fees is part of Google's plan to comply with the European Union's $5 billion antitrust decision in July. on.wsj.com/2PazOEJ

- Cheaper copies of the world's biggest-selling drug will roll out across Europe this week after a key European patent for AbbVie Inc's Humira expires on Tuesday, but U.S. patients and insurers will have to wait to access less-expensive versions of the blockbuster drug. on.wsj.com/2P2MgGb