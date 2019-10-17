PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 17

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Barneys New York Inc on Wednesday reached a deal to sell its assets to Authentic Brands Group LLC and investment firm B. Riley Financial Inc, and close the luxury chain's remaining stores. (on.wsj.com/2MRgA3L)

- Britain's antitrust watchdog has launched a formal probe into Amazon.com Inc's investment into Deliveroo, a British food-delivery startup, marking the official start of a relatively novel review that regulators signaled this summer. (on.wsj.com/35IVDka)

- Johnson & Johnson has offered to pay about $4 billion to settle all lawsuits in the U.S. accusing the company of contributing to the opioid-addiction epidemic, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/33uVv5M)

- The United Auto Workers struck a tentative labor deal with General Motors Co on Wednesday, a critical step in ending a month-long strike that has brought more than 30 GM factories in the U.S. to a standstill. (on.wsj.com/2IZa9u2)