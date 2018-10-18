PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Oct 18

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Chinese online retailer JD.com is staking a claim in China's intensely competitive package-delivery market by opening its logistics network to parcels shipped by consumers and businesses. on.wsj.com/2PEQFfD

- Constellation Brands Inc's Rob Sands, the third in his family to lead the company, will step aside as chief executive on March 1, entrusting Constellation's future to one of his lieutenants, Bill Newlands. on.wsj.com/2P5RCR8

- EBay.com Inc on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Amazon.com Inc accusing the company of illegally poaching sellers on its marketplace via eBay's internal messaging system. on.wsj.com/2PJov3n

- Uber Technologies Inc, in its ongoing quest to move beyond its unprofitable business of connecting drivers with passengers, is adding a new tractor-trailer rental business to help big-rig truckers haul freight around the country. on.wsj.com/2PG5GxZ

- Facebook Inc believes that the hackers who gained access to the private information of 30 million of its users were spammers looking to make money through deceptive advertising, according to people familiar with the company's internal investigation. on.wsj.com/2PJoKeN

- Edward Lampert, the Hedge-Fund star who bet on Sears, is unrepentant. A day after Sears Holdings Corp filed for bankruptcy protection, the hedge-fund manager addressed nearly 1,000 employees gathered at its somber headquarters. on.wsj.com/2PFyYg4