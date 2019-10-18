PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 18

Oct 18(Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. District Judge Dan Polster asked chief executives of drug distributors McKesson Corp, Cardinal Health Inc , AmerisourceBergen Corp and drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to meet with lawyers for states, cities and counties in Cleveland on Friday morning, to settle more than 2,500 lawsuits for tens of billions of dollars, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/31qklC8

- AT&T Inc is in talks with Elliott Management Corp to resolve the activist investor's campaign for change at the phone and media giant, people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2oFoPI5

- Juul Labs Inc is halting online sales of its sweet and fruity e-cigarette refill pods as federal regulators prepare to pull most nicotine vaping products off the market in response to a surge in teen vaping. on.wsj.com/2VRrjio

- Budweiser brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev SA is accusing rival Molson Coors Brewing Co of stealing its secret beer recipes, escalating a fight that began in February over a Super Bowl ad. on.wsj.com/2qohFbD

- The United Auto Workers will continue to picket General Motors Co's U.S. factories until workers have approved a new labor deal, after negotiators reached a tentative agreement with GM on Wednesday for more than 46,000 UAW-represented workers, prolonging a costly nationwide strike that is already the company's longest in decades. on.wsj.com/2oT72gn (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru)