PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Oct 19

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- China's economic expansion slowed to its weakest pace since the financial crisis, as top financial regulators launched an extraordinary coordinated effort to calm jittery investors. The rate of growth in the third quarter dropped to 6.5 pct, falling short of market expectations, official statistics released Friday showed. on.wsj.com/2P81LN5

- StarKist Co has agreed to plead guilty to a felony antitrust offense for fixing prices on canned tuna and faces a fine of up to $100 million, the Justice Department said Thursday. on.wsj.com/2PdRlMg

- DowDuPont Inc's agriculture unit is taking a $4.6 billion charge in the third quarter after the business lowered its long-term expectations on sales and profits, a move that underscores challenges agribusinesses are facing in the Americas. on.wsj.com/2P6O1lU

- Coca-Cola Co Chief Executive Officer James Quincey said on Thursday that Brian Smith will become chief operating officer and president on Jan 1 and disclosed the retirement of the company's finance chief. on.wsj.com/2PboV5a

- CBS Corp has promoted two executives from its Showtime Networks Inc subsidiary to senior leadership positions at CBS as the media company works to remake itself after a recent tumultuous stretch. on.wsj.com/2PH7iHH (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)