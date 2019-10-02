Market News
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 2

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Johnson & Johnson said it has agreed to a $20.4 million deal to avoid a coming trial accusing the company of helping spark an opioid-addiction crisis in two Ohio counties. on.wsj.com/2nHAWUf

- WeWork's parent The We Company's new management team is considering expansion plans in China as part of the its new emphasis on controlling costs. on.wsj.com/2nJ3Sey

- Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc and other financial partners are reconsidering their involvement in Facebook's cryptocurrency Libra following backlash from U.S. and European government officials. on.wsj.com/2nFv1PF

- General Motors Co has temporarily let go about 6,000 workers at its truck plant in Mexico due to a parts shortage stemming from a United Auto Workers strike in the U.S. on.wsj.com/2mMkAcA

- Juul Labs Inc is bringing over a second high-ranking executive from Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc as the vaping startup attempts to soothe its relationship with regulators amid a rise in teen vaping. on.wsj.com/2ol8uYq

- Ford Motor Co said it will transfer most of its operations in India to Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd as part of a joint venture with the Indian auto maker. on.wsj.com/2nFLByT (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

