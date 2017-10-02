PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 2

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Google Inc said it will end this week its decade-old "first click free" policy that required news websites to give readers free access to articles from Google's search results. on.wsj.com/2hGUh4G

- Monarch Airlines announced it has entered into administration, saying that as of Oct. 2, all its flights have been canceled and it is no longer operating. on.wsj.com/2hGjOv0

- Rio Tinto Ltd said it had completed a pilot run spanning nearly 62 miles with trains operated by individuals in an air-conditioned control room hundreds of miles away. on.wsj.com/2hGo9hG

- Global Logistic Properties Ltd on Monday announced plans to acquire a portfolio of assets in Europe for 2.4 billion euros ($2.82 billion). on.wsj.com/2hGGew7

- Oracle Corp co-founder Larry Ellison took aim at Amazon Inc's cloud-computing division, touting his company's newest database technology that he claimed his rival can't match. on.wsj.com/2hGycDx