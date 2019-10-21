PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 21

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. lawmakers probing the 737 MAX jet crisis are ratcheting up scrutiny of Boeing Co leaders as new details point to management pressure on engineers and pilots in its commercial-aircraft unit. on.wsj.com/35TfEnQ

- Manulife Investment Management, the investment arm of Toronto-based insurer Manulife Financial Corp, has hired two former executives from Houlihan Lokey Inc to launch a new secondary investment platform. on.wsj.com/33Tl1Sx

- Newspaper front pages across Australia were blacked out on Monday, as the country's biggest media companies are calling on Canberra to enshrine press freedoms and protect whistleblowers. on.wsj.com/2J9yCx3

- BHP Group Ltd said it has signed four new renewable-power agreements to meet energy demand for its Chilean copper operations and will record a roughly $780 million provision linked to the cancellation of existing coal contracts. on.wsj.com/35Od3f4