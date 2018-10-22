PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Oct 22

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- CBS Corp interim chairman Richard Parsons said in a statement on Sunday that he is resigning because of health issues and new board member Strauss Zelnick will succeed him. on.wsj.com/2AmFrHE

- Fair Isaac Corp, creator of the widely used FICO credit score, plans to roll out a new scoring system in early 2019 that factors in how consumers manage the cash in their checking, savings and money market accounts. on.wsj.com/2AlYOjT

- U.S. National security adviser John Bolton, a long-time critic of a landmark nuclear treaty with Russia, is expected to meet with President Vladimir Putin and other top officials in Moscow on Monday, according to U.S. and Russian officials. on.wsj.com/2AlFy68

- Charles Wang, who helped found the software company Computer Associates International Inc, now known as CA Technologies, died on Sunday in Oyster Bay, New York. on.wsj.com/2Al8onh

- A Canadian court issued a restraining order against Brandon Truaxe after the Toronto skincare products entrepreneur sent an email last week threatening harm to Leonard Lauder, a prominent New York philanthropist and chairman emeritus of cosmetics giant Estée Lauder Companies Inc. on.wsj.com/2AlU4e9