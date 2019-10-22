PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct. 22

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- General Dynamics Corp on Monday unveiled its long-awaited new business jet, a high-end aircraft aimed at securing a position in a market that has struggled for a decade to shake off weak demand as companies cut back on flying executives aboard private jets. on.wsj.com/2W2K8zn

- State attorneys general and federal investigators gathered Monday with public policy and antitrust experts to explore the legal grounds on which they could build an antitrust case against social media giant Facebook Inc. on.wsj.com/31AQ83J

- A former insurance subsidiary of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc sparred with the California Department of Insurance on Monday about whether its recent sale violated state insurance regulations. on.wsj.com/31zjIGJ

- PG&E Corp said on Monday it might cut electricity to parts of 16 counties in the Sierra Foothills and north of San Francisco starting late Wednesday. on.wsj.com/2o5HlsG