PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 23

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A California judge on Monday reduced by more than $200 million a jury verdict linking Bayer AG's Roundup weed-killer to cancer but upheld the jury's findings that the company acted with malice. on.wsj.com/2Cy4sAV

- Kimberly-Clark Corp said its current President and Chief Operating Officer Michael Hsu is set to become chief executive officer effective Jan. 1, succeeding CEO Thomas Falk, who has served in this position since 2002. on.wsj.com/2CyGMwk

- Oculus VR co-founder Brendan Iribe announced over social media on Monday that he is leaving Facebook Inc, the latest in a series of executives to exit from the company. on.wsj.com/2Cyg5I0

- An explosive device was found on Monday afternoon at the home of billionaire and Democratic donor George Soros in New York's Westchester County, according to law-enforcement officials. Police were at the scene investigating on Monday evening. They have deemed the area safe, a spokesman said. on.wsj.com/2CywtZ9