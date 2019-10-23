PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Oct 23

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- SoftBank Group Corp said it agreed to take a majority stake in WeWork after securing a deal that could hand co-founder Adam Neumann a nearly $1.7 billion windfall and sever most of his ties with the troubled office-space startup. on.wsj.com/2W6YZsG

- Cornell Capital, a private-equity firm started by veteran Goldman Sachs Group Inc deal maker Henry Cornell, is beginning the process of raising a sophomore fund. on.wsj.com/32FY8S9

- Boeing Co shuffled the ranks of top management on Tuesday, replacing the head of its jetliner business as it struggles to shore up confidence among customers, investors and lawmakers in the company's handling of the 737 MAX crisis. on.wsj.com/2BARhOc

- Nike Inc's longtime leader Mark Parker will step aside as chief executive and be succeeded by John Donahoe, a former eBay Inc chief executive and a current member of Nike's board , marking a strategic shift atop the world's biggest sportswear brand. on.wsj.com/2W4AnRn (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)