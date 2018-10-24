PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Oct 24

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Target Corp said it plans to offer free two-day shipping on online orders this holiday season, undercutting competitors like Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc that have requirements for similar services. on.wsj.com/2Ap15uN

- Ed Catmull, the co-founder of Pixar Animation Studios and a leading architect of Walt Disney Co's recent success in family animation, is leaving the company at the end of this year, the company said. on.wsj.com/2Ardz5b

- Dyson Ltd, best known for its high-end vacuum cleaners, said on Tuesday it plans to build electric cars in Singapore, aiming to make its mark on the auto industry in fast-growing Asian markets. on.wsj.com/2Arev9H

- Endeavor Energy Resources LP is exploring a sale that could value the big private Texas oil fracker at more than $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2ApolZm