FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
October 24, 2018 / 5:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Oct 24

2 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Target Corp said it plans to offer free two-day shipping on online orders this holiday season, undercutting competitors like Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc that have requirements for similar services. on.wsj.com/2Ap15uN

- Ed Catmull, the co-founder of Pixar Animation Studios and a leading architect of Walt Disney Co's recent success in family animation, is leaving the company at the end of this year, the company said. on.wsj.com/2Ardz5b

- Dyson Ltd, best known for its high-end vacuum cleaners, said on Tuesday it plans to build electric cars in Singapore, aiming to make its mark on the auto industry in fast-growing Asian markets. on.wsj.com/2Arev9H

- Endeavor Energy Resources LP is exploring a sale that could value the big private Texas oil fracker at more than $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2ApolZm

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.