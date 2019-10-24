PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Oct 24

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg vowed to move ahead with plans to create a cryptocurrency-based payments network despite strong opposition from some lawmakers. on.wsj.com/2MGLtbY

- The music-focused social video-sharing app Triller raised $28 million in a Series B round valuing the four-year-old startup at $130 million. on.wsj.com/2N84H9z

- Sylebra Capital Partners, based on Hong Kong, has sued billionaire financier Ronald Perelman and the gaming company he chairs, alleging they raised concerns about the firm to regulators in a bid to force it to sell back its stake in the gambling company at a steep discount. on.wsj.com/2N6KOj7

- A UK regulator launched a new code for asset owners and managers, asking them to consider environmental, social and governance factors at companies they are investing in. on.wsj.com/2p8ykj5