PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 25

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Fair, the online car-leasing startup funded by SoftBank Group Corp, will shed about 40% of its workforce to find a path to profitability. on.wsj.com/2JkSJIC

- Citigroup Inc tapped its Latin America chief, Jane Fraser, to serve as president and head of its consumer bank, putting her atop the list to succeed Chief Executive Michael Corbat. on.wsj.com/2Pjdbxw

- CVS Health Corp said on Thursday it is removing 22 oz. bottles of Johnson's Baby Powder from pharmacy shelves and its online store in response to Johnson & Johnson's recall of certain bottles last week, after regulators found asbestos in one. on.wsj.com/2Nay0ID

- Unionized workers at several major General Motors Co factories have voted to back a proposed labor contract, an encouraging sign for United Auto Workers leaders under pressure to get a deal approved and end a six-week nationwide strike. on.wsj.com/344kNIj