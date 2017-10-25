FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Oct 25
October 25, 2017 / 6:08 AM / in 2 hours

PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Oct 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The fault lines within the Republican Party cracked further on Tuesday as feuding between U.S. President Donald Trump and senators intensified within the U.S. Capitol, and anti-establishment activists claimed political momentum outside of it. on.wsj.com/2yQEZ3V

- A divided federal appeals court ruled the Trump administration must allow an undocumented teenager to leave government custody so she may seek an abortion. on.wsj.com/2yQF2wD

- Pritzker Group, the investment firm of wealthy Chicago brothers J.B. Pritzker and Tony Pritzker, is attempting to raise $1.5 billion for a new private-equity fund. on.wsj.com/2yPXKEr

- Lord & Taylor is selling its flagship New York City store for $850 million, a move that will convert most of the landmark building into office space and the headquarters of real estate startup WeWork Cos. on.wsj.com/2yOQV69

- Mike Hopkins will depart as Hulu's chief executive and become the chairman of Sony Pictures Television. Randy Freer, who will leave his post as president and chief operating officer at Fox Networks Group, will replace Hopkins. on.wsj.com/2yNJfRO

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
