PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Oct 26

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The United States is refusing to resume trade negotiations with China until Beijing comes up with a concrete proposal to address Washington's complaints about forced technology transfers and other economic issues, officials on both sides of the Pacific said. on.wsj.com/2Prnrny

- China is cutting some of its oil trade with Iran after vowing for months to resist U.S. sanctions on the exports, providing Washington with an unexpected boost to its efforts to isolate the Islamic Republic. on.wsj.com/2Plnnpv

- The Trump administration is considering a plan to block entry to migrants, including would-be asylum seekers, on the U.S.-Mexico border, with several options for potentially closing the ports expected to be delivered to the Department of Homeland Security on Friday, according to a federal law-enforcement official familiar with the discussions. on.wsj.com/2PlQOrC

- Third Point LLC sued Campbell Soup Co and its board, alleging the food maker distributed misleading and incomplete information to win shareholders' support in a heated proxy fight over control of the company. on.wsj.com/2PpsuVF

- World Wrestling Entertainment Inc said its planned "Crown Jewel" wrestling event will go on in the Saudi Arabian capital next week despite questions from analysts and observers about the potential risk to the company's reputation. on.wsj.com/2PpszbV

- Megyn Kelly and NBC News have begun exit negotiations, signaling that the star anchor's brief tenure at the network is likely coming to an end, people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2PpkJ1X