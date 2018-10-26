FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 26, 2018 / 4:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Oct 26

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The United States is refusing to resume trade negotiations with China until Beijing comes up with a concrete proposal to address Washington's complaints about forced technology transfers and other economic issues, officials on both sides of the Pacific said. on.wsj.com/2Prnrny

- China is cutting some of its oil trade with Iran after vowing for months to resist U.S. sanctions on the exports, providing Washington with an unexpected boost to its efforts to isolate the Islamic Republic. on.wsj.com/2Plnnpv

- The Trump administration is considering a plan to block entry to migrants, including would-be asylum seekers, on the U.S.-Mexico border, with several options for potentially closing the ports expected to be delivered to the Department of Homeland Security on Friday, according to a federal law-enforcement official familiar with the discussions. on.wsj.com/2PlQOrC

- Third Point LLC sued Campbell Soup Co and its board, alleging the food maker distributed misleading and incomplete information to win shareholders' support in a heated proxy fight over control of the company. on.wsj.com/2PpsuVF

- World Wrestling Entertainment Inc said its planned "Crown Jewel" wrestling event will go on in the Saudi Arabian capital next week despite questions from analysts and observers about the potential risk to the company's reputation. on.wsj.com/2PpszbV

- Megyn Kelly and NBC News have begun exit negotiations, signaling that the star anchor's brief tenure at the network is likely coming to an end, people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2PpkJ1X

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.