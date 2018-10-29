PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 29

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A Lion Air jetliner carrying 188 people crashed shortly after takeoff Monday morning from Jakarta in what was the first major accident involving a new variant of the popular Boeing 737. on.wsj.com/2EQziaV

- International Business Machines Corp agreed to buy software-and-services company Red Hat Inc for about $33 billion in its biggest acquisition ever, a deal aimed at helping IBM Chief Executive Officer Ginni Rometty boost a cloud computing business central to her efforts to revive the tech giant. on.wsj.com/2EOn5mR

- Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the Thai billionaire whose investment in the English soccer club led it to the most improbable championship in Premier League history, died in a helicopter crash on Saturday outside the King Power Stadium. on.wsj.com/2EOV26R

- Inspired by European Union proposals to impose a tax based on the revenue of tech companies rather than their profit, dozens of countries are stepping up efforts to levy new taxes on technology giants such as Alphabet Inc and Facebook Inc. on.wsj.com/2EQJHmM