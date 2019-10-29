PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Oct 29

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Oil refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp is preparing to spin off its gas-station chain and considering shaking up its executive leadership to appease activist shareholders, including Elliott Management Corp, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2BWuImV

- Several major auto makers including General Motors Co , Toyota Motor Corp and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles are siding with the Trump administration in a lawsuit over its proposed rollback of new tailpipe-emissions rules for cars and trucks sold in the U.S. on.wsj.com/2WiNnD4

- Juul Labs Inc plans to cut roughly 500 jobs by the end of the year, according to people familiar with the matter, reversing the embattled e-cigarette maker's rapid staff growth as the company braces for a proposed ban on flavors that make up more than 80% of its U.S. sales. on.wsj.com/2WnCa3S

- AT&T Inc reached an agreement with activist investor, Elliott Management Corp, that had been pressuring the company to revamp its strategy, and said its chief executive would stay at the helm through next year. on.wsj.com/2BOrmm4

- The U.S. Federal Communications Commission is moving to place another restraint on the U.S. business of Huawei Technologies Co and ZTE Corp by banning U.S. companies receiving federal subsidies from purchasing the Chinese firms' equipment. on.wsj.com/31Wpi5Y