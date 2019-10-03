PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct. 3

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The United States plans to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of imports from the European Union after the World Trade Organization authorized the levies on Wednesday, citing the EU's subsidies to Airbus SE. on.wsj.com/2oCf50T

- A Boeing Co engineer involved in the development of the 737 MAX claims the aerospace enterprise's managers overly prized controlling costs and schedules at the expense of safety, allegations that are currently part of a federal criminal investigation. on.wsj.com/2oDTIw0

- Chinese sportswear retailer Topsports International Holdings Ltd plans to price its Hong Kong IPO at HK$8.50 ($1.08) on.wsj.com/2nPehFT

- Vice Media LLC said it has completed a deal to acquire digital media company Refinery29 Inc. on.wsj.com/2pAcwgl ($1 = 7.8411 Hong Kong dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)