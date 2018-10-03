PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Oct 3

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tesla Inc met its third-quarter production goal for its Model 3 sedan but struggled to get the cars to customers, underscoring the operational challenges ahead for Chief Executive Elon Musk and his electric-car company. on.wsj.com/2Qrl8hj

- Amazon.com Inc said it is raising the minimum wage it pays all U.S. employees to $15 an hour, firing back at criticism over its compensation for warehouse workers and stoking competition for labor in the holiday-shopping period. on.wsj.com/2Qplk0E

- The music arm of Tencent Holdings Ltd, Tencent Music Entertainment Group filed to go public in the United States, kicking off what will likely be one of the biggest technology IPOs to date. on.wsj.com/2QphggF

- Troubled retailer JC Penney & Co has appointed Jill Soltau as its next chief executive, succeeding Marvin Ellison, who left the firm in June for Lowe's Co. on.wsj.com/2QoZaLE

- Facebook Inc says it will permit users to delete and hide multiple comments on their posts at once, an effort by the social-media giant to limit bullying and harassment. In a blog post published Tuesday, Facebook's global head of safety, Antigone Davis, said the company is beefing up its moderation tools to help people avoid "unwanted, offensive or hurtful experiences" on the platform. on.wsj.com/2QpKE6q (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)