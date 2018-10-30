PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Oct 30

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Citing national and economic security concerns, the U.S. Commerce Department said it will begin restricting American companies from selling software and technology goods to Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co Ltd, a semiconductor startup into which the Chinese government has been pouring money as part of an effort to build its own chip industry. on.wsj.com/2AyKJzC

- Elon Musk took to Twitter on Monday with messages that sowed confusion about his official role at Tesla Inc, a month after a settlement with federal regulators intended in part to better govern his public statements. on.wsj.com/2Az1TgK

- Third Point LLC's initial plan to revamp Campbell Soup Co includes exploring a breakup of the company into two major units, one focused on meals and beverages and the other focused on snacks, according to a presentation reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. on.wsj.com/2AA3l2o

- JC Penney Co Inc named its second interim finance chief, after its CFO abruptly resigned last month. Michael Fung assumes the interim role from Jerry Murray, who was named interim CFO when Jeffrey Davis resigned in September. on.wsj.com/2AB8Y0p

- The U.S. military said it would send 5,200 troops to the southwest border in response to a caravan of migrants from Central America that U.S. President Donald Trump has seized on as an issue in the Nov. 6 midterm elections. on.wsj.com/2AzHacM

- The UK said it will move ahead with plans to introduce a first of its kind tax on locally generated revenue by large technology firms, the most concrete attempt yet by an industrialized nation to rewrite the world's tax code for the digital era. on.wsj.com/2AznQfo (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)