PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Oct 30

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Peugeot maker PSA Group of France are in talks over a potential combination, according to people familiar with the matter, a deal that could create a roughly $46 billion trans-Atlantic auto giant. on.wsj.com/2Pyrnmb

- AT&T Inc played it safe with its new streaming service HBO Max by selling it for $14.99 a month, the same price it currently offers for HBO, and making it free for current HBO customers. on.wsj.com/2PBgzUB

- Lawmakers sharply criticized Boeing Co's Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg in a contentious hearing Tuesday, trying to pin down what he knew about internal concerns that employees appear to have raised about the flight-control system that led to two fatal crashes of the 737 MAX. on.wsj.com/2MWhHA8

- Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday its testing didn't find asbestos in bottles of Johnson's Baby Powder, including the bottle that U.S. regulators recently said contained the carcinogen. on.wsj.com/2q4V0Rg

- Facebook Inc has filed a lawsuit against Israel's NSO Group, alleging the cybersecurity company's spyware infected the phones of some users after it was delivered through the WhatsApp messaging platform. on.wsj.com/2PvmA5a

- A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee recommended Tuesday that the standard treatment to prevent women from having another preterm birth, Makena, be withdrawn from the market in a 9-to-7 vote following a public hearing. The FDA approved the treatment, now made by AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc in 2011, contingent upon completing a follow-up study. on.wsj.com/2qWlVzl