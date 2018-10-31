PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Oct 31

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. federal prosecutors unsealed charges against 10 Chinese intelligence officers and other individuals Tuesday, accusing them of engaging in a persistent campaign to hack into U.S. aviation companies in Arizona, Massachusetts, Oregon and elsewhere. on.wsj.com/2ERUAER

- Voya Financial Inc said on Tuesday it would cease new individual life insurance sales at year end. It will keep its existing block of life insurance policies and pay out claims as they come due. on.wsj.com/2EPO0yY

- Barnes & Noble Inc alleged in a court filing Tuesday that Demos Parneros, its former chief executive officer, was justifiably fired in early July because he sexually harassed a female employee, bullied other staffers and undermined the potential sale of the book retailer to an unidentified party earlier this year. on.wsj.com/2ETDeHJ

- A former partner for KPMG LLP has pleaded guilty to participating in a scheme to improperly obtain confidential information from the accounting firm's regulator in order to help KPMG make itself look better in its regulator's eyes. on.wsj.com/2F5hGIz

- A caravan of about 1,000 Central American migrants crossed into Mexico and began trekking north on Tuesday, a few hundred miles behind a larger caravan also headed to the U.S. border. The two caravans, plus a third smaller one from El Salvador, are part of an exodus of Central American migrants traveling through Mexico that is straining U.S.-Mexico ties and a target of U.S. President Donald Trump's ire before next week's midterm U.S. elections. on.wsj.com/2ERVpgV (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)