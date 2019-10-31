PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct. 31

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Twitter Inc is banning political advertising, taking the opposite position of rival Facebook Inc on an issue that is riling campaigns and prompting social-media companies to rethink how to deal with the spread of potentially false and misleading information on their platforms. on.wsj.com/36jB3qK

- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Peugeot SA have agreed on the terms of a merger that would create one of the world's largest auto makers by volume with a market value of $48.4 billion. on.wsj.com/2qWTbq5

- Lawmakers looking into Boeing Co's grounded 737 MAX jet fleet portrayed a corporate culture in which senior managers seemingly ignored alarm bells over safety, and they pressed the company's chief executive about whether he did enough before and after two crashes that cost 346 lives. on.wsj.com/36gpIaN

- MGM Resorts International is working toward a deal to sell another Las Vegas Strip casino, the MGM Grand, before the end of the year, part of a continuing strategy to pull cash out of its real estate, company officials said Wednesday. on.wsj.com/2pgBKR3