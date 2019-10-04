PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Oct. 4

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. Attorney General William Barr is asking Facebook Inc to hold off on plans to add encryption throughout its messaging services citing public safety. on.wsj.com/2OeKaT0

- A group of fashion executives is preparing a roughly $220 million bid to take control of Barneys New York Inc, as the bankrupt retailer seeks to avoid a liquidation. on.wsj.com/2Mb16Hf

- Amazon.com Inc and Walt Disney Co are at odds over terms for carrying the entertainment giant's apps in Amazon's Fire TV devices. on.wsj.com/335DOJY

- MGM Resorts International will pay up to $800 million to victims of the 2017 massacre outside its Mandalay Bay Casino & Resort in Las Vegas. on.wsj.com/2IluIRi

- HP Inc on Thursday said it could eliminate 7,000 to 9,000 jobs from its roughly 55,000 workforce over the next three years yielding in annual savings of about $1 billion. on.wsj.com/2IocpL4 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)