PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 4

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A massive data breach at Yahoo in 2013 was far more extensive than previously disclosed, affecting all of its 3 billion user accounts, new parent company Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday. on.wsj.com/2yWGtXQ

- Uber Technologies Inc's board unanimously approved a series of corporate changes along with a multibillion-dollar investment from SoftBank Group. on.wsj.com/2yYBdDg

- Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc made a bet on American truckers with a deal on Tuesday to acquire nearly 40 percent of the operator of Pilot and Flying J travel centers. on.wsj.com/2yWxrKw

- Ford Motor Co will shift about $7 billion toward the development of more trucks and sport-utility vehicles while "attacking" costs, part of new Chief Executive Jim Hackett's strategic plan for the No. 2 U.S. auto maker. on.wsj.com/2yWHq2A

- Tim Leissner, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc senior banker linked to alleged financial fraud involving Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd was barred from the U.S. securities industry for failing to cooperate with a regulator's investigation. on.wsj.com/2yWK3kY (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)