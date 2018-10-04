PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Oct 4

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Honda Motor Co Ltd is investing $750 million in General Motors Co's self-driving car unit, with plans to commit an additional $2 billion in the coming years, for the joint development of a mass-produced fully autonomous car. on.wsj.com/2Rj81A5

- Facebook Inc officials have begun briefing lawmakers about its massive security breach as the social-media company tries to quell a potential backlash in Washington over its latest setback involving user data. on.wsj.com/2Rkcpi6

- Verizon Communications Inc's offer of voluntary severance packages last month was made to roughly 44,000 employees, or more than a quarter of the carrier's workforce. The company's efforts to trim its workforce come as the largest U.S. wireless carrier by subscribers seeks to cut $10 billion in costs and upgrade to a faster, 5G network. on.wsj.com/2Rqhq8N

- Barnes & Noble Inc said it is considering a sale after receiving interest from multiple parties including its executive chairman, Leonard Riggio, the latest twist for the embattled bookseller as its business reaches a critical juncture following years of decline. on.wsj.com/2RlVjk9

- eBay Inc is accusing Amazon.com Inc's sales reps of trying to poach sellers for its own marketplace through eBay's messaging system. on.wsj.com/2RpceSz

- Mattress Firm Inc, the largest U.S. specialty mattress retailer by number of stores, plans to file for bankruptcy soon, possibly within days, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2Rov78k