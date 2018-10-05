FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2018 / 4:58 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Oct 5

2 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tesla Inc's Elon Musk risked reigniting a battle with federal securities regulators on Thursday when he appeared to openly mock the Securities and Exchange Commission only days after settling fraud charges with the agency. on.wsj.com/2zSXapS

- The Trump administration took aim at Google Thursday, calling on the tech giant to halt development of a project it said would accelerate censorship efforts in China. on.wsj.com/2zSBo5u

- US, British and Dutch authorities jointly accused Russia of a widespread hacking campaign, describing on Thursday a persistent effort by the Kremlin to attack agencies that exposed Moscow's alleged misdeeds. on.wsj.com/2zSSakV

- Hundreds of Facebook Inc employees have expressed outrage about a top global policy executive's decision to support Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and appear at his hearing last week, people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2zTyhug

- General Electric Co has agreed to pay its new chief executive, Larry Culp, as much as $21 million a year for four years - with the potential for hundreds of millions of dollars more depending on GE's stock performance. on.wsj.com/2zS9Woz

- Campbell Soup Co is in talks to sell its fresh-foods business, including Bolthouse Farms, to investors led by that brand's former chief executive, according to people familiar with the discussions. on.wsj.com/2zTd9UI

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

