PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct. 7

Oct 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The United Auto Worker's top bargainer for General Motors Co said Sunday morning that talks had taken "a turn for the worse," saying GM had reverted back to a previously rejected proposal with only minor changes, but still, negotiations continued Sunday. on.wsj.com/2ojPHNv

- The White House indicated late Sunday that U.S. forces will withdraw from northern Syria in advance of an expected incursion of Turkish forces in the region that could spark fighting with U.S. backed Kurds. on.wsj.com/2MeL3s4

- Chinese companies have suspended ties with the Rockets, one of National Basketball Association's most popular teams in China, after Houston's general manager Daryl Morey tweeted his support of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. on.wsj.com/2VkrzGt

- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has recognized Taipei Exchange as a designated offshore securities market, a move that could encourage U.S. investors to trade in Taiwan-listed stocks. on.wsj.com/31SaxlL