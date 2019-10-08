PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Oct 8

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The United States added 28 Chinese entities to an export blacklist Monday, citing their role in Beijing's repression of Muslim minorities in northwest China, just days before high-level trade talks are set to resume in Washington. on.wsj.com/2ATEjdM

- Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd abandoned its $36.6 billion attempt to take over London Stock Exchange Group PLC saying it couldn't pursue the deal without any input from the target's management. on.wsj.com/2omaXSE

- The union representing pilots at Southwest Airlines Co sued Boeing Co alleging that the plane maker rushed its 737 MAX jet to market and misrepresented the plane as safe. on.wsj.com/2ItCFDN

- General Electric Co said it was freezing its pension plan for about 20,000 U.S. workers and offering pension buyouts to 100,000 former employees, as the conglomerate joins the ranks of U.S. companies phasing out a guaranteed retirement. on.wsj.com/2on6CyJ