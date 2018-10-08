PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 8

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Teamsters members voted down a new contract with United Parcel Service Inc, but the union's leadership said the turnout was too low to reject the contract. Both sides said they would return to the negotiating table ahead of the holiday season. (on.wsj.com/2IJK158)

- The collapse of Toys "R" Us Inc has its rivals fighting over billions of dollars in holiday toy sales now up for grabs, and is also likely to make it harder for last-minute shoppers to get their hands on some of the year's hottest items. (on.wsj.com/2IGSgPi)

- A new battle for cellular airwaves is under way as governments around the world start to auction off spectrum for mobile coverage that could power near-instant video downloads and help run factories, control gadgets and navigate driverless cars. (on.wsj.com/2IGTPwE)

- Rapid, far-reaching changes to almost every facet of society are needed to avoid catastrophic climate change, reforms far beyond anything governments are currently either doing or planning to do, according to a report from a United Nations-led scientific panel.(on.wsj.com/2IMNvnC)

- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reported progress, but no immediate breakthrough, on slow-moving denuclearization talks after meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sunday. (on.wsj.com/2IJFiR2)