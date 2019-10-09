Funds News
October 9, 2019

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Oct. 9

2 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc said it is evaluating its role as a sponsor for the planned initial public offering by Megvii Technology Ltd in Hong Kong after the artificial intelligence company was blacklisted by the U.S. on.wsj.com/2Ow46Rp

- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said Wednesday that it will suspend sales of e-cigarettes and accessories to buyers in the U.S., following a rash of vaping-related pulmonary illnesses and several deaths in the country. on.wsj.com/2IAkRXU

- A Philadelphia jury on Tuesday ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $8 billion in damages to a Maryland man who said his use of J&J's antipsychotic Risperdal as a child caused enlarged breasts and the company failed to properly warn of this risk. on.wsj.com/2Mv50uG

- The White House said it won't cooperate with the House impeachment probe after the administration blocked the deposition of a U.S. ambassador marking clear battle lines in the fight between President Trump and Democratic lawmakers. on.wsj.com/33gDTdQ

- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp is considering splitting off its Starz premium-cable channel into a separate company, as the studio looks to reduce its hefty debt load and allow shareholders to invest directly in either of the businesses. on.wsj.com/2MtjFqb

- The United Auto Workers is pressing General Motors Co to lock in more guaranteed wage increases for members during the next four-year labor contact and is pushing the company to make a firmer commitment to building vehicles in the U.S., rather than importing them. on.wsj.com/35ihVbX (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
