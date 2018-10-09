FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 9

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Trian Fund Management LP is evaluating a takeover bid for Papa John's International Inc, people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2OO0hrf

- German prosecutors have launched an investigation into three employees of Volkswagen AG's < VOWG_p.DE> luxury car unit Audi AG suspected of falsifying documents to obtain roadworthiness certifications needed for vehicles to be exported to South Korea, a Munich prosecutor said on Monday. on.wsj.com/2OJhxy2

- Hyatt Hotels Corp said on Monday that Joan Bottarini would become its new finance chief, as its current CFO is leaving for Starbucks Corp on.wsj.com/2OKzRXr

- Netflix Inc plans to open a new film and television production hub in New Mexico, the latest venture in the streaming entertainment giant's ambitions to expand its cache of content. on.wsj.com/2OKgwpq

- Eni SpA has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in BP Plc assets in Libya and plans to resume oil exploration there, the Italian energy giant said Monday. on.wsj.com/2OFKBGH

- Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks will become chief communications officer of Fox, the new company that will consist of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's entertainment and news assets not being sold to Walt Disney Co . on.wsj.com/2OJhGl4

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

