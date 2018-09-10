PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Sept 10

Sept 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- CBS Corp Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves is stepping down amid accusations that he sexually harassed and assaulted numerous women over his career, the company said on Sunday. (on.wsj.com/2Qdm1dY)

- Chinese e-commerce tycoon Jack Ma said he would step down as executive chairman of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd in a year, handing over the reins to CEO Daniel Zhang. (on.wsj.com/2QnMOoa)

- President Trump called on Apple Inc to shift production to the U.S. and out of China, reviving a longstanding criticism and pressuring the iPhone maker to help fulfill the administration's economic goal of restoring American manufacturing. (on.wsj.com/2Qlb4r5)

- A former partner at D.E. Shaw Group, one of the world's largest hedge funds, has filed a complaint against the firm accusing it of defaming him in communicating his firing. (on.wsj.com/2Qh5HJl)

- Syria's President Bashar al-Assad has approved using chlorine gas against the country's last major rebel stronghold, U.S. officials said, raising the prospects for another retaliatory U.S. military strike. (on.wsj.com/2QfNhZj) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)