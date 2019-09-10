PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 10

Sept 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp disclosed a $3.2 billion stake in AT&T Inc, criticized its longtime CEO's acquisition strategy and called on the company to shed some assets. The investor, which has tangled with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and the Argentine government, also suggested that AT&T name new directors to its board. on.wsj.com/2UHFXIN

- Nissan Motor Co Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa is resigning, ending a term marked by controversy over the arrest of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, turmoil with partner Renault SA and a sharp falloff in profits. on.wsj.com/2ULheTR

- The U.S. has filed criminal charges against a Chinese professor in Texas who had earlier been accused in a civil suit of stealing a U.S. startup's technology for China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, marking an escalation of the Justice Department investigations into issues related to the telecom giant. on.wsj.com/2UQy57S

- Juul Labs Inc made unauthorized claims to adults and children that its electronic cigarettes were safer than traditional cigarettes, the Food and Drug Administration said. on.wsj.com/2UIFUMG

- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, announced the probe in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building, joined by about a dozen other attorneys general. In all, 48 states are part of the investigation of the Alphabet Inc unit, plus Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, officials said. on.wsj.com/2UIG4DM