PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Sept 11

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Renesas Electronics Corp will buy California-based Integrated Device Technology Inc for $6.7 billion, the Japanese chip maker said on Tuesday. on.wsj.com/2CFsig0

- SandRidge Energy Inc, which recently fell in the crosshairs of billionaire investor Carl Icahn, on Monday said bids for potential transactions were too low, but left the door open for some deal making, even a possible sale, "at the right price." on.wsj.com/2CHV0N9

- Snap Inc's Chief Strategy Officer Imran Khan is leaving, the latest senior member of CEO Evan Spiegel's circle to exit as the social-media company faces challenges growing its number of users. on.wsj.com/2CF1Oeg

- Lawmakers struck a bipartisan deal Monday on a trio of spending bills they hope to pass this week in a rare example of Congress reaching an agreement over funding part of the federal government weeks before the next fiscal year begins. on.wsj.com/2CTWuEj

- The White House said it is working to arrange a second meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, signaling an attempt to revive the stalled diplomatic efforts between Washington and Pyongyang. on.wsj.com/2CI3kwl

- Chief Executive Officer of NXP semiconductors NV Rick Clemmer said he plans to give cash back to shareholders, as the Dutch chipmaker charts its future after a deal to sell the company to Qualcomm Inc fell apart. on.wsj.com/2CJDLet (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)