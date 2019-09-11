PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 11

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apple Inc revealed a trio of upgraded iPhones, including a lower-priced model, and detailed its plans to enter the increasingly competitive video-streaming market with an offering that is cheaper than rivals. on.wsj.com/2UJwpgn

- Mirae Asset Global Investments, part of a South Korean financial services company, agreed this week to buy a 15-hotel portfolio from Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd for more than $5.8 billion, people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2ULpAe9

- General Electric Co is giving up majority control of Baker Hughes, selling shares in the oil-field services firm that will raise about $3 billion cash but trigger a more-than-$7 billion accounting charge. on.wsj.com/2UKmg2U

- Uber Technologies Inc cut 435 technical employees in the company's latest downsizing as it faces market pressures to turn a profit and the possibility of higher driver pay. on.wsj.com/2UJAyAU