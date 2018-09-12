PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Sept 12

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC plans to urge the cosmetics seller e.l.f. Beauty Inc to either start a process to sell itself or refocus on core operations and reduce costs, according to a draft of a letter to its chief executive viewed by The Wall Street Journal. on.wsj.com/2CLCFPb

- The Federal Communications Commission paused its informal 180-day clock for reviewing T-Mobile US Inc's takeover of Sprint Corp, saying it needs more time to consider information the wireless carriers have provided. on.wsj.com/2CKSENB

- Private equity firm General Atlantic LLC has agreed to invest $200 million in a startup that aims to manage independent cancer-treatment clinics, the latest sign investors see opportunity in the health-services sector. on.wsj.com/2COlDzW

- JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to unveil a $500 million project Wednesday geared toward boosting economic growth in as many as 30 cities across the U.S. on.wsj.com/2CIlCxz

- President Trump is expected to sign an executive order as soon as Wednesday that would authorize sanctions against foreigners who attempt to interfere in U.S. elections, according to three people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2CLBSOd

- Chinese leaders are stepping up a charm offensive with U.S. multinationals and dropping earlier threats of retaliation as Beijing changes tack to keep the trade fight with Washington from scaring off foreign investors. on.wsj.com/2CObfIJ (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)