PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept. 12

- Daily-deals company Groupon Inc is pursuing an acquisition amid discontent among shareholders about the firm's financial performance and stock price. on.wsj.com/2I2eo7P

- President Donald Trump said the U.S. plans to pull most vaping products from the market, citing growing concerns about health hazards and rising use by teenagers of the trendy alternative to traditional cigarettes. on.wsj.com/2HZpla8

- Oracle Corp said one of its two chief executives, Mark Hurd, will take a medical leave of absence, removing the technology giant's top executive for sales and strategy at a time of intensifying competition in the business-software market. on.wsj.com/2I2Z5vL

- Nissan Motor Co Ltd's management has yet to give Nissan's board the complete version of a 170-page report detailing alleged wrongdoing by former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, drawing complaints from some directors. on.wsj.com/2I4OAYy

- President Donald Trump says the U.S. will delay by two weeks a planned increase in tariffs on some Chinese imports, a move that could ease chilled relations between the two nations ahead of planned trade talks in Washington next month. on.wsj.com/2HXKhyn

- The Japanese billionaire who wants to fly around the moon on Elon Musk's spaceship is cashing out of his online fashion business back on earth by selling control to Yahoo Japan Corp . on.wsj.com/2I1q0Yw