PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 12

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Social Finance Inc, one of the most highly valued private financial-technology startups in the U.S., said on Monday night that Chairman and Chief Executive Mike Cagney would step down by the end of the year. on.wsj.com/2xWDcGM

- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Monday appointed Kare Schultz, a nearly 30-year pharma industry veteran, as the company's new chief executive. on.wsj.com/2xXcAFy

- ComScore Inc said Monday that most of its board members will resign and it would complete a strategic review of the business amid pressure from shareholders over the company’s management and lack of transparency on finances. on.wsj.com/2xWE1iQ

- The Japanese government is likely to raise more than $10 billion by selling another chunk of Japan Post Holdings Co , which has struggled in its first two years as a public company. on.wsj.com/2xWIuls

- The United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted new sanctions against North Korea on Monday after U.S. officials eased their demands to convince China and Russia to approve the measure. on.wsj.com/2xWYhRD

- British Prime Minister Theresa May won a key vote on Brexit legislation early Tuesday. The bill would come into effect on March 29, 2019, the day the UK is scheduled to leave the EU. on.wsj.com/2xWObQH

- BP PLC's subsidiary BP Midstream Partners LP said it was planning an initial offering of pipeline assets on the New York Stock Exchange of up to $100 million. on.wsj.com/2xXubgF