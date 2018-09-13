PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Sept 13

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Hershey Co plans to buy Pirate's Booty cheese puffs from B&G Foods Inc in a $420 million deal, the companies said Wednesday. on.wsj.com/2QpSWw0

- Apple Inc on Wednesday unveiled its biggest and most expensive iPhone lineup ever, making a bet that larger screens can persuade millions of iPhone owners to not only upgrade to a new device but also fork over more money than they spent in past years. on.wsj.com/2QprEps

- Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO Inc rallied in its market debut Wednesday after the Shanghai-based company, which has billed itself as an emerging rival to Tesla Inc , priced its offering in the U.S. near the bottom of expectations. on.wsj.com/2Qr66sM

- Meredith Corp plans to merge Cooking Light magazine into EatingWell magazine and will lay off an estimated 200 employees throughout the company as it continues to adjust its portfolio, the company said Wednesday. on.wsj.com/2QnMBBg

- The Trump administration is giving Beijing another chance to try to stave off new tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese exports, asking top officials for a fresh round of trade talks later this month, people briefed on the matter said. on.wsj.com/2QqWVbM

- New York City will invest $4 billion of its pension funds into climate-change solutions like renewable energy and clean water over the next three years, more than doubling its current investment, according to city officials. on.wsj.com/2QppMwW

- Twitter Inc shut down the account of a prominent Iraqi militia leader after he was accused by the U.S. government of inciting violence against American diplomats in Basra, where the U.S. consulate came under a rocket attack. on.wsj.com/2Qpo5j4 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)