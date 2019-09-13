PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Sept 13

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- China is looking to narrow the scope of its negotiations with the United States to only trade matters, seeking to put thornier national-security issues on a separate track in a bid to break deadlocked talks with the Washington. on.wsj.com/2ZYGtIc

- WeWork's parent company has chosen to list its shares on Nasdaq and plans sweeping changes in its governance as the shared workspace provider speeds up preparations for its hotly anticipated initial public offering in the face of tepid interest from investors. on.wsj.com/2ZYG9cs

- The European Central Bank cut its key interest rate and launched a sweeping package of bond purchases Thursday that lays the groundwork for a long period of ultraloose monetary policy, jolting European financial markets and triggering an immediate response from U.S. President Donald Trump. on.wsj.com/2ZTdS77

- Juul Labs Inc is debating internally whether to embrace or push back on part of the Trump administrations plan to pull most e-cigarettes from the market, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/303tvcl

- OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP nixed plans earlier this year to launch a foundation to fund opioid-addiction treatment and research as the company rethought its strategy amid hundreds of lawsuits and a possible bankruptcy filing. on.wsj.com/2ZUnyOw