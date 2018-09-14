FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2018 / 4:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 14

2 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Volkswagen AG is calling it quits for its iconic Beetle, ending an 80-year global run for a car that introduced many Americans to the German brand in the 1960s. on.wsj.com/2CVtlZ9

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc's incoming chief executive officer is installing investment bankers in the Wall Street firm's senior-most roles, capping a power shift away from a trading business that has struggled to make money since the financial crisis. on.wsj.com/2D1RsFs

- Elon Musk's SpaceX said it had signed up the first private passenger seeking to fly around the moon but provided no timetable or other details about the plan. on.wsj.com/2CTnfZc

- L Brands Inc owned Henri Bendel, the specialty retailer known for its signature brown-and-white bags, is shutting down after more than a century in business. on.wsj.com/2CVujVh

- The founders of Diamondback Capital, a $6 billion hedge fund that shut down earlier this decade, are planning to launch a new fund and raise at least $500 million from clients. on.wsj.com/2CUbtxR

- The U.S. could sanction Russia's aircraft giant, JSC Sukhoi Co, if its planes are linked to chemical-weapons attacks in Syria, a top Trump administration official said Thursday, in another warning to Moscow as the U.S. tries to ward off a new assault on civilians. on.wsj.com/2CUD3Ln (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

