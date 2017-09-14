FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Sept 14
September 14, 2017

PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Sept 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A group including Apple Inc and Dell Technologies Inc surged to the front in a race to acquire Toshiba Corp's memory-chip business. Apple and Dell would likely supply debt financing for the Bain Capital's bid. on.wsj.com/2y0Hzkl

- Equifax Inc said hackers exploited a vulnerability with a U.S. website application called Apache Struts in the data breach that affected potentially 143 million Americans. on.wsj.com/2y0bNDJ

- Tenet Healthcare Corp, is exploring strategic options including a possible sale of the hospital company. on.wsj.com/2y0hHVF

- U.S. President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats closed in on a deal to give legal status to undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall. on.wsj.com/2y0cddh

- Halimah Yacob, 63, has been named Singapore's first female president. on.wsj.com/2y0i2Yr

- Jian Yung, a Chinese-born New Zealand lawmaker has acknowledged he once taught English to Chinese spies, an admission that comes as his party faces a closer-than-expected fight in a general election just 10 days away. on.wsj.com/2y0mbf5

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

