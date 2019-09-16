PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Sept 16

Sept 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Purdue Pharma LP filed for bankruptcy protection on Sunday night with a partial deal aimed at resolving thousands of lawsuits filed by states and local municipalities accusing it of fueling the opioid crisis. on.wsj.com/2ZW30EN

- Factory workers at General Motors Co went on a nationwide strike early on Monday morning after talks with the company on a new four-year labor agreement was stalled. on.wsj.com/31CuVXC

- The board of Boeing Co is expected to consider revamping the company's engineering unit as among the first tangible internal changes following two deadly crashes of its 737 MAX airliner, a person familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/31rfotQ

- New York state officials are planning to issue emergency regulations to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, as health authorities across the U.S. investigate a rash pulmonary illnesses and several deaths associated with vaping and e-cigarette products. on.wsj.com/31pihex

- The loss of nearly 6% of global oil output in weekend strikes in Saudi Arabia sent crude prices soaring as officials said the kingdom was racing to restore roughly one-third of the disrupted production by day's end on Monday. on.wsj.com/2ZXIG5P (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)