PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 17

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Amazon.com Inc is investigating suspected data leaks and bribes of its employees as it fights to root out fake reviews and other seller scams from its website. on.wsj.com/2MCY1y7

- Private equity firms TPG and Rockbridge Growth Equity are exploring strategic options for their stake in ticketing company AXS, including a possible sale, people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2MDacuK

- Nearly eight months after Meredith Corp completed its purchase of Time Inc, the publisher has agreed to sell Time magazine for $190 million to Marc Benioff, co-founder of Salesforce.com Inc and his wife Lynne Benioff. on.wsj.com/2MBSdEU

- President Trump's economic conflict with China is set to escalate this week, as the administration plans to unveil fresh tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese products entering the U.S. and Beijing debates new ways to retaliate against U.S. corporations doing business in China. on.wsj.com/2MEgSsq

- Fresh doubts are emerging about the potency of a U.S. led sanctions campaign aimed at crippling North Korea's economy and forcing the country to end its atomic-weapons programs, as denuclearization talks have stalled. on.wsj.com/2MG99dD