PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Sept 17

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- WeWork owner The We Company is expected to postpone its initial public offering until at least next month, people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/31vaBrh

- A panel of international air-safety regulators is finishing a report, which is expected to criticize the initial U.S. approval process for Boeing Co's 737 MAX jets, according to people briefed on the conclusions. on.wsj.com/31t9lFh

- The Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc , Gustavo Antorcha, is leaving the company, the company said on Monday. on.wsj.com/31ue8WX

- Prudential Financial Inc has agreed to pay $32.6 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe of its mutual-fund business. on.wsj.com/31uOalU

- U.S. President Donald Trump notified the Congress on Monday that the United States and Japan were prepared to enter a limited agreement that would lower some tariffs and set terms of digital trade. on.wsj.com/31tyyzh

- State prosecutors in Manhattan have subpoenaed eight years of U.S. President Donald Trump's tax returns from his longtime accounting firm, the Trump Organization, according to a person familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2ZWLGQ3 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)